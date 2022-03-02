Skip to main content
Hong Kong to report more than 50,000 new COVID cases on Wednesday -TVB

1 minute read

Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) sit inside a makeshift testing centre at a residential area under temporary lockdown, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China, March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, March 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities are expected to report more than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, setting a record for daily infections in the global financial hub, broadcaster TVB reported, without identifying the source of the information.

Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

