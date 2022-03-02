1 minute read
Hong Kong to report more than 50,000 new COVID cases on Wednesday -TVB
HONG KONG, March 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities are expected to report more than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, setting a record for daily infections in the global financial hub, broadcaster TVB reported, without identifying the source of the information.
Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Christopher Cushing
