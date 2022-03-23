1 minute read
Hong Kong reports 12,240 new COVID-19 cases
HONG KONG, March 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 12,240 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, down from more than 14,000 the previous day, as the city starts to ease some of the world's most stringent restrictions that have triggered an exodus of people and hurt business.
The government reported 205 new deaths.
