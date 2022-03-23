Hong Kong reports 12,240 new COVID-19 cases

A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) assists people at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Hong Kong, China, March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, March 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 12,240 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, down from more than 14,000 the previous day, as the city starts to ease some of the world's most stringent restrictions that have triggered an exodus of people and hurt business.

The government reported 205 new deaths.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Donny Kwok Jessie Pang and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.