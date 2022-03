Fences are placed to block access to Deep Water Bay beach during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hong Kong, China, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, March 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities reported 20,082 COVID-19 cases on Friday, down from 21,650 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and 206 deaths compared with 202 in the previous 24 hours.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Marius Zaharia; Editing by Hugh Lawson

