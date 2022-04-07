1 minute read
Hong Kong reports 2,644 new COVID cases
HONG KONG, April 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities reported 2,644 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down from 2,777 the previous day, and 97 deaths as cases in the global financial centre continue to fall from daily highs of more than 58,000 in March.
Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Meg Shen; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky
