Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Hong kong reports 26,908 new COVID cases on Monday

1 minute read

A woman wears a face mask and shield in an MTR train, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Hong Kong, China, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

HONG KONG, March 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities reported 26,908 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, of which 14,868 were confirmed via a self-reporting platform where residents can register positive results of rapid antigen tests.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters