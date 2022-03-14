1 minute read
Hong kong reports 26,908 new COVID cases on Monday
HONG KONG, March 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities reported 26,908 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, of which 14,868 were confirmed via a self-reporting platform where residents can register positive results of rapid antigen tests.
Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra
