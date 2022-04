Volunteers hold anti-epidemic bags as they deliver them to residents during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hong Kong, China, April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, April 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities reported 2,777 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, down from 3,254 the previous day, and 111 deaths as cases in the global financial centre continue to fall.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Meg Shen; Editing by Andrew Heavens

