Hong Kong reports 29,381 new COVID cases on Friday
HONG KONG, March 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities reported 29,381 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, of which 10,493 were confirmed via a self-reporting platform where people can register positive results of rapid antigen tests.
Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra
