Hong Kong reports 29,381 new COVID cases on Friday

Pedestrians wearing face masks walk on a street, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik

HONG KONG, March 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities reported 29,381 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, of which 10,493 were confirmed via a self-reporting platform where people can register positive results of rapid antigen tests.

Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra

