Hong Kong reports 3,138 new COVID-19 cases

Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) work at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) isolation facility, amid the pandemic, in Hong Kong China, March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, April 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities reported 3,138 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, down from 3,709 the previous day, and 90 deaths as cases in the global financial centre continue to fall.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.