Hong Kong reports 3,138 new COVID-19 cases
HONG KONG, April 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities reported 3,138 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, down from 3,709 the previous day, and 90 deaths as cases in the global financial centre continue to fall.
Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.