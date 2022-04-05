Hong Kong reports 3,254 new COVID-19 cases

Volunteers hold anti-epidemic bags as they deliver them to residents during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hong Kong, China, April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, April 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities reported 3,254 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, up from 3,138 on Monday, and 87 deaths as cases in the global financial centre continue a broader downward trend.

Reporting By Greg Torode and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Andrew Heavens

