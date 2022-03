Hong Kong reports 56,827 COVID-19 cases, new record daily high

Patients wearing face masks rest at a makeshift treatment area outside a hospital, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hong Kong, China March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported a record daily high of 56,827 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday and 144 deaths, as a worsening outbreak overwhelms healthcare facilities and sees authorities scramble to contain cases in the Asian financial centre.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Marius Zaharia; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.