1 minute read
Hong Kong reports 5,823 new daily coronavirus infections
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
HONG KONG, April 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 5,823 new coronavirus infections on Friday down from 6,646 on Thursday, as daily infections continued a steady decline and authorities began easing some of the city's stringent COVID-19 measures.
Health authorities also reported 116 deaths on Friday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.