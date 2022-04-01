Hong Kong reports 5,823 new daily coronavirus infections

Travellers wearing face masks queue at the check-in counters of the Hong Kong International Airport amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Hong Kong, China, March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, April 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 5,823 new coronavirus infections on Friday down from 6,646 on Thursday, as daily infections continued a steady decline and authorities began easing some of the city's stringent COVID-19 measures.

Health authorities also reported 116 deaths on Friday.

Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

