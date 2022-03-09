Hong Kong reports 58,767 new COVID cases on Wednesday

A child rests at a community vaccination centre, after receiving a dose of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China, February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

HONG KONG, March 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities reported on Wednesday 25,991 new COVID-19 cases confirmed with nucleic acid tests and an additional 32,776 confirmed via rapid antigen tests (RATs).

Some of the cases confirmed with RATs were older than 24 hours.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.