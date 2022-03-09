1 minute read
Hong Kong reports 58,767 new COVID cases on Wednesday
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
HONG KONG, March 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities reported on Wednesday 25,991 new COVID-19 cases confirmed with nucleic acid tests and an additional 32,776 confirmed via rapid antigen tests (RATs).
Some of the cases confirmed with RATs were older than 24 hours.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Andrew Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.