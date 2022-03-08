Hong Kong reports over 43,000 new COVID cases after new reporting system launched

Workers wear personal protective equipment (PPE) at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) isolation facility in Tsing Yi, during the COVID-19 pandemic in Hong Kong, China, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, March 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported more than 43,000 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, a day after the launch of an online self reporting platform which lets residents register their own rapid antigen tests results.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.