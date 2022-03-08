1 minute read
Hong Kong reports over 43,000 new COVID cases after new reporting system launched
HONG KONG, March 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported more than 43,000 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, a day after the launch of an online self reporting platform which lets residents register their own rapid antigen tests results.
Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens
