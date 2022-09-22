Hong Kong set to scrap COVID hotel quarantine from early Oct - media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Travellers wearing face shield walk through Hong Kong International Airport Departure Hall, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hong Kong, China, August 1, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, Sept 22 x (Reuters) - Hong Kong will scrap its controversial COVID-19 hotel quarantine policy for all arrivals from early October, more than 2-1/2 years after it was first adopted, news portal HK01 said on Thursday, citing unidentified sources.

An announcement is set for next week, it added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.