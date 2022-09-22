1 minute read
Hong Kong set to scrap COVID hotel quarantine from early Oct - media
HONG KONG, Sept 22 x (Reuters) - Hong Kong will scrap its controversial COVID-19 hotel quarantine policy for all arrivals from early October, more than 2-1/2 years after it was first adopted, news portal HK01 said on Thursday, citing unidentified sources.
An announcement is set for next week, it added.
Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
