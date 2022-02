FILE PHOTO - Signage for Humana Inc. is pictured at a health facility in Queens, New York City, U.S., November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Humana Inc (HUM.N) said on Tuesday it has appointed two new independent directors to its board as part of a cooperation agreement with activist investor Starboard Value LP.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

