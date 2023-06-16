Humana sees higher health services demand driving up medical costs in 2023















June 16 (Reuters) - Humana Inc (HUM.N) on Friday pegged its medical loss ratio at the top end of its full-year projected range of 86.3% to 87.3%, driven by higher-than-anticipated demand for healthcare services.

The health insurer said it was seeing higher-than-anticipated demand for emergency room, outpatient surgeries and dental services, as well as strong inpatient demand in recent weeks, a trend that was diverging from historical seasonality patterns.

Humana's comments follow a similar warning on Tuesday by industry bellwether UnitedHealth Group (UNH.N) that had dragged down shares of health insurers the following day.

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.