Hungary imposes windfall tax on drug producers - govt decree















BUDAPEST, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's government imposed a windfall tax on drug producers which will be based on their net revenues generated in 2022 and 2023, according to a decree published late on Friday.

The rate of the tax increases progressively, and will be 8% on net revenues exceeding 150 billion forints ($398.36 million). The companies will have to pay the new windfall tax for 2022 and 2023 both next year.

($1 = 376.5400 forints)

Reporting by Krisztina Than











