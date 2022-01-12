Hungary's daily tally of new COVID-19 cases jumps to 7,883 as Omicron spreads

A healthcare worker works at a COVID-19 testing site as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Budapest, Hungary, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Hungary's daily tally of new COVID-19 cases jumped to 7,883 on Wednesday from 5,270 reported a week earlier, but the number of patients treated in hospital declined over the week, the government said.

The government said 29% of the new infections were caused by the new Omicron variant, but some private labs have reported much higher figures.

In Hungary, a country of 10 million, 40,083 people have died of COVID-19. There are 2,758 people coronavirus patients in hospital now, including 257 on ventilators.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Jason Neely

