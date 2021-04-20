Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
IATA head Walsh hits out at COVID-19 PCR test profiteering

The head of global airline industry body IATA has hit out at the high cost of PCR testing, accusing some companies of profiteering from the COVID-19 tests, and calling for the industry to challenge whether PCR tests are necessary.

"We're clearly seeing evidence of profiteering by people who have jumped on the testing bandwagon" Willie Walsh, IATA's new director general, said at an industry conference on Tuesday.

"The cost of testing should be significantly lower than it is. I think we've got to challenge whether PCR testing is necessary," he said.

