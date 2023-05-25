Icahn wins one board seat at Illumina















NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn secured enough votes at Illumina Inc's (ILMN.O) annual meeting of shareholders on Thursday to install his nominee Andrew Teno to the company's board of directors.

The vote resulted in the ouster of Illumina board chairman John Thompson. Icahn's two other board nominees, Vincent Intrieri and Jesse Lynn, did not secure enough votes to get elected.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in New York Editing by Greg Roumeliotis











