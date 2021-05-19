Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIceland entry unable to perform live at Eurovision after positive COVID test

Reuters
1 minute read

Iceland's Eurovision entry, band Dadi og Gagnamagnid, has pulled out of the live event this weekend after a member of the group tested positive for COVID-19, although their song remains in the competition.

The band was one of the top five favourites to win this year's contest held in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam according to bookmakers

"A member of Gagnamagnid got a positive test result this morning," lead singer Dadi Freyr tweeted on Wednesday.

The song contest's organiser, the European Broadcasting Union, said they would broadcast a rehearsal performance of the song.

Under Eurovision's stringent COVID-19 protocol, no one can enter the Eurovision venue without a negative COVID-19 test.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 12:25 PM UTCIndian data suggests runaway COVID infections as deaths hit daily record

Nearly two-thirds of people tested in India have shown exposure to COVID-19, a chain of private laboratories said on Wednesday, indicating a runaway spread of the virus as the daily death toll rose to a record 4,529.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBayer seeks approval of $2 bln plan to limit Roundup claims
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsPfizer to produce COVID-19 vaccine component in Ireland
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsUK increasingly confident that vaccines work against Indian variant
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsTip-offs and cold calls: Germans hustle for a COVID-19 shot