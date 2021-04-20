Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIceland proposes tighter border controls to ease domestic COVID-19 curbs

Reuters
1 minute read

A man with a face mask walks past a tourist shop as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Reykjavik, Iceland, September 3, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

Iceland's government said on Tuesday it would propose tightening some of its border controls in order to ease domestic COVID-19 restrictions.

Passengers entering Iceland from countries with high infection rates - 1,000 infections per 100,000 inhabitants - will need to go into quarantine, while authorities can also prohibit unnecessary travel to Iceland from those countries.

The changes will take effect from April 22 to June 30.

Rules currently in place regarding vaccine certificates remain unchanged until June 1.

"The aim is to create conditions that make it possible to lift as many domestic restrictions as possible, despite the widespread spread of the epidemic abroad," the government said in a statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 7:18 PM UTCEU regulator backs J&J shot, finds possible link to clots

Europe's drug regulator has found a possible link between Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine and rare blood clotting issues in adults who received doses in the United States, but backed its overall benefits against any risks.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. CDC expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to 16 and older
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEXCLUSIVE UNICEF says AstraZeneca supply problems outside India resolved
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBritish PM Johnson launches search for COVID-19 antiviral treatments
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsAt least 12 EU countries confident of July vaccine target -EU’s Breton