Idorsia submits a new drug application to the FDA

ZURICH, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Swiss biotech company Idorsia has submitted a new application for approval of the drug aprocitentan to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Aprocitentan is intended to be used in the treatment of patients with difficult-to-control hypertension. Idorsia included data from a comprehensive clinical and non-clinical development program in the application.

Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Jacqueline Wong











