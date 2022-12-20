Idorsia submits a new drug application to the FDA
ZURICH, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Swiss biotech company Idorsia has submitted a new application for approval of the drug aprocitentan to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Aprocitentan is intended to be used in the treatment of patients with difficult-to-control hypertension. Idorsia included data from a comprehensive clinical and non-clinical development program in the application.
