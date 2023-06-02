Illumina board appoints Hologic CEO as non-exec chairman















June 2 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc (ILMN.O) said on Friday it had elected two new independent board members, including Hologic Inc (HOLX.O) CEO Stephen MacMillan as the non-executive chairperson, with immediate effect.

The genetic sequencing equipment maker also appointed Edwards Lifesciences (EW.N) Chief Financial Officer Scott B. Ullem to the board, the company said in a statement.

These appointments follow activist investor Carl Icahn mustering enough shareholder support last month to oust Illumina's board chair John Thompson and install one of his board nominees, Andrew Teno.

However, Illumina CEO Francis deSouza survived a challenge to his board seat from Icahn.

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Rashmi Aich











