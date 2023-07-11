Illumina to face record EU antitrust fine on Wednesday for Grail deal, source says

Illumina's global headquarters is pictured in San Diego, California
Illumina's global headquarters is pictured in San Diego, California, U.S., November 28, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

BRUSSELS, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. life sciences company Illumina (ILMN.O) will face a record EU antitrust fine on Wednesday for closing its takeover of Grail (GRAL.O) before it secured EU antitrust approval, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Reuters reported in January that the European Commission is set to hand out a fine of up to 10% of Illumina's global turnover, the maximum allowed under EU merger rules.

Illumina last year set aside $453 million for a potential EU fine.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Chris Reese Editing by Chris Reese

