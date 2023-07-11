Incyte skin disease drug for children meets main goal in late-stage study

Companies Incyte Corp Follow

July 11 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp (INCY.O) said on Tuesday its experimental drug to treat a skin condition in children between the age of two to twelve met the primary goal in a late-stage study.

The drug, Opzelura, is already approved as a treatment for skin conditions, vitiligo and mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in patients 12 years of age and older.

Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

