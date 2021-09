Students wearing protective face masks attend their class as they maintain social distancing after authorities reopened schools for classes for 10 and 12 after the schools were closed for months due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ahmedabad, India, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Sept 28 (Reuters) - India's drug regulator on Tuesday allowed vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute to enroll children between seven and 11 years of age for its COVID-19 vaccine trial.

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.