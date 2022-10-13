India investigating Gambia children's deaths, minister says















NEW DELHI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - India's external affairs minister told his Gambian counterpart on Thursday that New Delhi was investigating the deaths of some children in the African country, after a report provisionally linked the fatalities to a product manufactured in India.

Indian health authorities announced a production halt at Maiden Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday after a WHO report that the company's cough and cold syrups might be linked to the children's deaths.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; editing by John Stonestreet











