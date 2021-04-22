Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIndia posts daily rise of over 300,000 COVID-19 cases, record death toll

Relatives wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) mourn a man, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India on Thursday reported more than 300,000 coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, the highest daily global total, while COVID-19-related deaths also jumped by a record.

India's daily jump in cases of 314,835 surpasses the previous highest one-day rise in the world of 297,430 cases posted by the United States in January. India's total cases are now at 15.93 million, while deaths rose by 2,104 to reach a total of 184,657, according to health ministry data.

