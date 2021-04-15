Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIndia to receive Sputnik V vaccine doses this month - TASS cites ambassador

Reuters
1 minute read

File labelled "Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine", March 24, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic/File Photo

India's ambassador to Moscow said deliveries of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to India were expected to begin before the end of April, the TASS news agency reported, after Indian regulators approved the shot for use on Monday.

Russia has signed several major vaccine production deals with Indian manufacturers, and India is expected to become a hub for production of the shot. This is expected to begin in May, Ambassador Bala Venkatesh Varma was cited by TASS as saying.

The United States is preparing for the possibility that a booster shot will be needed between nine to 12 months after people are initially vaccinated against COVID-19, a White House official said on Thursday.

A study of more than 3,000 young U.S. Marines found that those without a history of COVID-19 had a five times greater risk of infection than those previously infected, according to findings published in the Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal.

