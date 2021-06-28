Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths
1 minute read
BENGALURU, June 28 (Reuters) - India reported on Monday 46,148 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.
The South Asian country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 30.27 million, while total fatalities are at 396,730, the data showed. India's coronavirus-related deaths rose by 979 overnight.
Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru
