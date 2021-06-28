Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths

A municipal worker cremates bodies that washed up on the Ganges riverbank after monsoon rains swelled the river and exposed bodies buried in shallow sand graves during the peak of the latest wave of COVID-19 in Phaphamau on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ritesh Shukla

BENGALURU, June 28 (Reuters) - India reported on Monday 46,148 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.

The South Asian country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 30.27 million, while total fatalities are at 396,730, the data showed. India's coronavirus-related deaths rose by 979 overnight.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru

