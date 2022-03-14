India to start vaccinating 12- to 14-year olds against COVID-19

Schoolchildren attend class after the majority of schools were reopened following their closure due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Mumbai, India, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, March 14 (Reuters) - India will start COVID-19 vaccination for 12- to 14-year olds from March 16, the country's health ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The government has also decided to remove the condition of co-morbidity for people aged above 60 years to receive a booster shot, the ministry said.

