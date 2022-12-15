India to WHO: Samples taken from pharma co linked to Gambia deaths within specifications















MUMBAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - India has told the World Health Organization that samples taken from Indian pharmaceutical company Maiden Pharma, whose products were linked to the deaths of children in Gambia, have been found to be within specifications.

The samples had not been be contaminated with ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol, India's drugs controller general, V.G. Somani, said in a letter to the WHO and shared with reporters by the Indian health ministry.

Gambian police said in October that they were investigating if the deaths of 69 children from acute kidney injury were linked to four cough syrups made in India and imported into the West African country.

Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai; Editing by Krishna N. Das











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.