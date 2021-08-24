Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India says homegrown mRNA COVID-19 shot safe in early trial

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

BENGALURU, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Indian pharmaceutical firm Gennova Biopharmaceuticals' COVID-19 vaccine, the first homegrown mRNA-based shot, was found to be safe and effective in an early-stage study, the government said on Tuesday.

Government authorities have also approved further studies to test the vaccine's efficacy in a larger population. Gennova plans to conduct a mid-stage study at about 10 to 15 sites and a late-stage trial at 22 to 27 sites in India.

The company's vaccine development, partly funded by the government, will utilize the clinical trial network under the biotechnology department of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Gennova is also investing in scaling up its vaccine manufacturing capacity, the government statement added.

Its parent firm, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, filed draft papers with the market regulator for an initial public offering last week. read more

