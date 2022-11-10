Indian drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma says its director arrested by enforcement directorate















BENGALURU, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (ARBN.NS) learnt Sarath Chandra Reddy, its whole time director, had been arrested by enforcement directorate, the Indian drugmaker said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

The company, whose shares were down 6%, did not respond to Reuters' request for details on the arrest.

