Indian drugmaker Cipla posts 45% rise in Q1 profit on strong domestic business

BENGALURU, July 26 (Reuters) - Indian pharmaceutical major Cipla (CIPL.NS) reported a 45% growth in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by strength in its domestic drugs business and easing input costs.

Consolidated net profit for India's third-largest drugmaker by sales climbed to 9.96 billion rupees ($121.46 million) for the quarter ended June 30 from 6.86 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 8.36 billion rupees.

($1 = 82.0050 Indian rupees)

