Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIndia's Bharat Biotech to produce additional 200 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses per year

Reuters
1 minute read

Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/

India's Bharat Biotech on Thursday said it would ramp up the production of its COVID-19 vaccine by an additional 200 million doses per year.

The additional doses of the vaccine, called Covaxin locally, would be manufactured at the company's plant in Gujarat and would be available by the fourth quarter of 2021, the drugmaker said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 1:04 PM UTCIndia's vaccine output likely to fall short of target, sources say

India's output of COVID-19 shots for August-December is likely to be lower than the government's public estimate, according to internal projections shared with Reuters by two sources.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsCOVID fight could return 'to square one': experts sound vaccines alarm
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIndia battles rash of "black fungus" cases hitting COVID-19 patients
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsTwo AstraZeneca COVID shots 85-90% effective - UK real-world analysis
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsVaccine patent waiver will not be enough -WTO chief