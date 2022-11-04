India's Cipla beats estimates with 11% rise in quarterly profit















BENGALURU, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Cipla (CIPL.NS) reported a better-than-expected 11% rise in second-quarter profit on Friday, as revenue from new ventures almost doubles.

Consolidated net profit rose to 7.89 billion Indian rupees ($95.6 million) in the quarter, from 7.11 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to report a profit of 7.83 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Cipla's total revenue from operations rose 5% to 57.59 billion rupees. ($1 = 82.5010 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Rama Venkat and Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











