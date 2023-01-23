India's Gland Pharma misses Q3 profit view on supply chain issues















BENGALURU, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Indian generic injectables maker Gland Pharma Ltd (GLAD.NS) reported a lower-than-expected third-quarter profit on Monday, hurt by soft demand in its key markets and supply chain disruptions that led to production delays.

The Hyderabad-based company said its consolidated net profit fell 15% to 2.32 billion rupees ($28.50 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to post a profit of 2.76 billion rupees.

Its margin on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation slipped to 35% from 36% a year ago.

"Ongoing supply chain disruptions leading to production delays continue to impact our performance," Chief Executive Officer Srinivas Sadu said in a statement.

"There was an impact due to inventory at customers' end for certain products," the company said.

Revenue from operations fell 11.8% to 9.38 billion rupees, dragged by weak sales in international and domestic markets.

Core markets for the company include the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, which accounted for 70% of revenue during the third quarter.

The company's shares closed 0.79% lower on Monday at 1,375.65 rupees ahead of the results.

The stock fell 59.2% in 2022, while the Nifty pharma index (.NIPHARM) was down 11.43%.

($1 = 81.3990 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Janane Venkatraman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.