BENGALURU, April 25 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian pharmaceutical firm Ipca Laboratories (IPCA.NS) fell as much as 9.1% to a near three-year low on Tuesday, after it agreed to buy a 33.38% stake in Unichem Laboratories (UNLB.NS) for up to 10.34 billion rupees ($126.3 million).

($1 = 81.8700 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema











