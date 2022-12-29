India's Marion Biotech halts production of syrup linked to Uzbekistan deaths - ANI citing legal head















NEW DELHI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - India's Marion Biotech has halted production of the cough syrup linked to the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan, the legal head of the company told reuters partner ANI on Thursday.

Expressing regret at the deaths, Hasan Harris said that the government was conducting an enquiry and action will be taken subsequently as per the report.

Uzbekistan's health ministry said at least 18 children have died after consuming a medicinal syrup manufactured by the Indian drugmaker.

Reporting by Sakshi Dayal; editing by Sudipto Ganguly











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.