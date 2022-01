A healthcare worker collects a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test swab sample from a woman amidst the spread of the disease, at a railway station in New Delhi, India, January 5, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - India's new COVID-19 cases soared to 90,928 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, from 58,097 a day earlier.

Daily deaths rose by 325, taking the total to 482,876. Total infections are at 35.11 million.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.