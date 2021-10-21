Skip to main content

India's Serum could export 20-30 mln vaccine doses a month to COVAX, says CEO

1 minute read

NEW DELHI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest maker of vaccines, could export 20 million to 30 million doses of the AstraZeneca shot to the WHO-backed global platform COVAX this year and then many more from January, its CEO told Reuters.

Adar Poonawalla said the company's production of the vaccine could go up to 240 million doses a month from around 220 million now. He also said SII will make only the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine from Russia and not the two-dose Sputnik V.

SII could also produce 50 million to 100 million doses of the Novavax (NVAX.O) vaccine by December, Poonawalla said.

Reporting by Krishna N. Das, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

