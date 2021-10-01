India's Serum Institute to boost vaccine exports gradually, report says

Vials of AstraZeneca's Covishield coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, are seen before they are packaged inside a lab at Serum Institute of India, Pune, India, November 30, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

NEW DELHI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Serum Institute of India, which produces the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine, will resume small exports via the global vaccine-sharing platform COVAX this month and raise it substantially by January, its head told The Telegraph.

"Our exports to COVAX will recommence again in October, initially these supplies will be small but by January 2022, once we have satisfied domestic demands – people forget that India is still a lower-middle income country – we will see large volumes go to COVAX," Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla said.

Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Chandini Monappa; Editing by Edmund Blair

