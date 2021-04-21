Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIndia's Serum institute to sell AstraZeneca vaccine to private hospitals at $8/dose

Reuters
1 minute read

Officials unload boxes containing vials of AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, outside a vaccination storage centre in Ahmedabad, India, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

The Serum Institute of India said on Wednesday it would sell the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccine to the country's state governments at 400 rupees ($5.30) per dose and to private hospitals at 600 rupees ($7.95).

"Furthermore, owing to the complexity, and urgency of the situation it is challenging to supply it independently to each corporate entity," it said in a statement. "We would urge all corporate and private individuals to access the vaccines through the state facilitated machinery and private health systems."

($1 = 75.4620 Indian rupees)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 8:25 AM UTCHow a WHO push for global vaccines needled Europe

Last April, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen added Europe to a global effort to ensure equitable access to a vaccine, which she said would be deployed "to every single corner of the world."

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsOxygen supplies run low as India grapples with coronavirus 'storm'
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsCash-strapped Africa overwhelmed by COVID vaccine challenge
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsSri Lanka reports six cases of blood clots among AstraZeneca vaccine recipients, 3 dead
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWhat you need to know about the coronavirus right now