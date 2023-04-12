India's SII could resume Covishield shot production as COVID cases rise
NEW DELHI, April 12 (Reuters) - The Serum Institute of India (SII) could resume production of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday, as infections rise in the country.
The world's biggest vaccine maker already has a stock of 6 million doses of Covovax, a version of a Novavax (NVAX.O) vaccine, the spokesperson added. Covishield is a version of an AstraZeneca (AZN.L) shot.
Reporting by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by Krishna N. Das
