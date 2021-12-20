Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Indonesia adds UK, Norway and Denmark to travel ban list
JAKARTA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia has added the United Kingdom, Norway and Denmark to the list of countries banned from entering the Southeast Asian nation due to the spread of COVID-19, while Hong Kong has been removed, a senior minister said on Monday.
Minister Luhut Binsar Panjaitan said the countries had been added to the list as a precautionary measure after Indonesia identified its first case of the omicron variant last week.
Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by John Geddie
