Indonesia adds UK, Norway and Denmark to travel ban list

A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab sample to test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 16, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia has added the United Kingdom, Norway and Denmark to the list of countries banned from entering the Southeast Asian nation due to the spread of COVID-19, while Hong Kong has been removed, a senior minister said on Monday.

Minister Luhut Binsar Panjaitan said the countries had been added to the list as a precautionary measure after Indonesia identified its first case of the omicron variant last week.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by John Geddie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.