Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Indonesia authorises Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
JAKARTA, July 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia has authorised the COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) for emergency use, Penny K. Lukito, the chief of the country's food and drug agency, said on Friday.
Indonesia will receive four million doses of the Moderna vaccine as part of the COVAX global-sharing scheme.
Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Editing by Ed Davies
