Indonesia detects local Omicron case - health official

A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab sample to test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a drive-through testing site in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 16, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia is conducting contact tracing after detecting a locally transmitted case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the capital Jakarta, health ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi told a news conference on Tuesday.

She said authorities had found 46 other Omicron cases, but these were mainly imported cases in quarantine.

Reporting by Stanley Widianto Writing by Ed Davies Editing by James Pearson

