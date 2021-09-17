Indonesia may reopen to tourists from some countries in October - minister

Tourists walk on a beach as the government extends restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Badung, Bali, Indonesia September 9, 2021. Antara Foto/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo/via REUTERS

JAKARTA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Foreign tourists from certain countries may be able to enter the popular resort island of Bali and other parts of Indonesia next month, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said on Friday.

A decision will be made "cautiously", he said, first considering countries such as South Korea, Japan, Singapore and New Zealand, where the coronavirus situation is less severe, and depending on their ability to contain outbreaks in the coming weeks.

Reporting by Kate Lamb; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Martin Petty

