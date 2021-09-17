Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Indonesia may reopen to tourists from some countries in October - minister

1 minute read

Tourists walk on a beach as the government extends restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Badung, Bali, Indonesia September 9, 2021. Antara Foto/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo/via REUTERS

JAKARTA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Foreign tourists from certain countries may be able to enter the popular resort island of Bali and other parts of Indonesia next month, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said on Friday.

A decision will be made "cautiously", he said, first considering countries such as South Korea, Japan, Singapore and New Zealand, where the coronavirus situation is less severe, and depending on their ability to contain outbreaks in the coming weeks.

Reporting by Kate Lamb; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 11:12 AM UTC

U.S. COVID-19 booster debate moves to FDA vaccine advisory committee

The debate over whether Americans should receive a booster dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine moves to a panel of independent expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Coronavirus compounds climate disasters but shows action can work - Red Cross
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
EU fails to confirm if women, young adults at higher clot risk from AstraZeneca shot
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Britain mulls easing COVID-19 travel rules for England
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
IMF, World Bank urge more COVID-19 vaccination doses to go to poor countries